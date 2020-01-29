Moody National Bank Trust Division Grows Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 352,475 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Comcast were worth $15,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Guidant Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 427.9% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 733 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 790 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,231,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,910,556. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $47.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.65. The company has a market cap of $202.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.84%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Wolfe Research set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.09.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

