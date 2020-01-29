Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $4.46 Million Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.4% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 18.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 27.1% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $2,045,198.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,609,317.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Valero Energy stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 507,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,768,795. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.58. The firm has a market cap of $36.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.46. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $69.44 and a 52 week high of $101.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

VLO has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Valero Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.75.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

