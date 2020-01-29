Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $8.37 Million Stock Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,774 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $8,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 56,810 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 93,154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,807 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 22,536 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 231,954 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,078,000 after purchasing an additional 104,514 shares in the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 2,102 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total transaction of $230,736.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,764,312.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $111.13 per share, for a total transaction of $555,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,433 shares of company stock worth $11,704,539 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $119.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,605,433. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.06. The company has a market capitalization of $159.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $82.77 and a twelve month high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Medtronic from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Medtronic from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.59.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

