Moody National Bank Trust Division Invests $3.49 Million in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 62,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $3,494,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 2,994.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,099,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $200,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967,214 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,263,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 1,926,258 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $94,078,000 after purchasing an additional 404,407 shares during the last quarter. GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,783,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,705,105 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $83,382,000 after purchasing an additional 569,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Blackstone Group in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.75.

BX traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,416,621. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.44. Blackstone Group LP has a twelve month low of $32.30 and a twelve month high of $64.18.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,864,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $243,965,929.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Clarus Gp L.P. Blackstone acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,608,103 shares of company stock valued at $311,151,291 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

