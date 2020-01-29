Moody National Bank Trust Division Purchases 1,135 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $9,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 55.7% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Broadcom from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Broadcom from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Broadcom from $361.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Broadcom from $340.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $2.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $321.23. 464,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,410,835. The stock has a market cap of $128.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Broadcom Inc has a 12-month low of $250.09 and a 12-month high of $331.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $314.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $296.97.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 12.06%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $3.25 per share. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.65. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 74.67%.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.36, for a total transaction of $22,341,250.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.56, for a total value of $6,291,200.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 251,146 shares of company stock worth $77,974,726. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

