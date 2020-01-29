Moody National Bank Trust Division Purchases 1,386 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,052 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 125.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.82.

In other Accenture news, insider John F. Walsh sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total transaction of $1,255,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,344 shares in the company, valued at $5,511,428.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $739,032.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,685 shares of company stock worth $3,072,219 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $210.48. The stock had a trading volume of 10,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026,392. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Accenture Plc has a 12 month low of $151.11 and a 12 month high of $213.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.05.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

See Also: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.