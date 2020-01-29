Moody National Bank Trust Division Purchases 199,230 Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 50.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 593,526 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,230 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division owned 0.26% of Callon Petroleum worth $2,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CPE. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 8,208 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 23.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,312 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 78.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,244 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000.

CPE stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.20. 143,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,755,043. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.70 million, a PE ratio of 3.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.60. Callon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $8.55.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $155.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.61 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 38.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $6.25 to $4.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Imperial Capital increased their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Johnson Rice lowered Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Williams Capital set a $8.00 target price on Callon Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.57.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

