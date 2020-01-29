Moody National Bank Trust Division Purchases 414 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,394 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Boeing comprises about 0.5% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Boeing were worth $19,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 7.6% during the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 61.6% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,540 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $9,661,000 after purchasing an additional 10,116 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 7.0% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,239 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust grew its stake in Boeing by 18.9% during the second quarter. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust now owns 195,900 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $71,310,000 after purchasing an additional 31,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Shares of BA stock traded up $6.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $323.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,129,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,734,334. Boeing Co has a 12 month low of $302.72 and a 12 month high of $446.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $351.83. The company has a market cap of $181.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.19.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($4.26). Boeing had a net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 367.68%. The company had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.34%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $324.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Boeing from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $321.00 price target (down previously from $324.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $353.00 price target (down previously from $367.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $350.53.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.