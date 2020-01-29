Moody National Bank Trust Division Purchases 4,140 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, M. Kraus & Co increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.53.

NYSE KO traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.75. 1,608,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,004,991. The Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $44.42 and a fifty-two week high of $57.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.12.

In other The Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,912. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $460,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 175,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,052,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,289 shares of company stock valued at $6,819,575 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

