Moody National Bank Trust Division Raises Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,919 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 0.7% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $24,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 28.9% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 474.5% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 561,936 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $122,846,000 after buying an additional 464,121 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 40.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 42,996 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,344,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 31,339 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,811,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total value of $2,018,498.00. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,492,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,577 shares of company stock valued at $6,810,430 in the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE UNH traded down $3.49 on Wednesday, reaching $282.38. 505,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,284,142. The firm has a market cap of $277.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $292.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.31. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $208.07 and a fifty-two week high of $302.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price objective (up from $318.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective (up from $294.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.50.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

