Moody National Bank Trust Division Raises Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,381 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $5,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WBA. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 360.0% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 67.6% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 234,355 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $14,801,861.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,844 shares in the company, valued at $874,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.69.

WBA traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $52.81. The company had a trading volume of 442,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,228,967. The company has a market cap of $46.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.90. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12-month low of $49.03 and a 12-month high of $74.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.55.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $34.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.45 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

