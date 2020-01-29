Moody National Bank Trust Division Raises Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,218 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $10,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 210.7% during the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 209.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.9% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 373,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 14,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 246.6% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $1,679,717.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $845,610.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,629.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,207 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,954. Company insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $2.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,703,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,730,162. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.45. The stock has a market cap of $108.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.51. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.91 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 75.45%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

