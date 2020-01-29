Moors & Cabot Inc. Boosts Holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 124,792 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 9,602 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.56, for a total transaction of $6,291,200.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 251,146 shares of company stock worth $77,974,726. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $361.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.10.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $318.83. 1,127,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,410,835. The firm has a market cap of $128.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Broadcom Inc has a 52-week low of $250.09 and a 52-week high of $331.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.97.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.65. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.67%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

