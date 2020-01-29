Moreno Evelyn V Sells 15,662 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Moreno Evelyn V lessened its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,662 shares during the period. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. 54.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Scotiabank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.65.

In related news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $64.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.09 and a 200-day moving average of $70.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $64.70 and a 12 month high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $65.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

