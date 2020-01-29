Morgan Stanley Boosts Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Price Target to $93.00

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 4.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PNW. UBS Group cut their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Barclays raised Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $103.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.09.

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $97.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.05. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12-month low of $84.26 and a 12-month high of $99.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.12.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Barbara D. Lockwood sold 1,750 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.19, for a total value of $150,832.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,868.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter worth $37,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

