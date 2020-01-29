Morgan Stanley Increases American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) Price Target to $107.00

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) had its price target upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $107.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.71% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks set a $102.00 price objective on American Electric Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.85.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $102.19 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.44. American Electric Power has a 1-year low of $76.51 and a 1-year high of $102.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 4,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

