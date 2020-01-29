Morgan Stanley Increases Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Price Target to $103.00

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $103.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.06% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America downgraded Duke Energy to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from to in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Duke Energy to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.58.

NYSE DUK opened at $96.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.62. The company has a market capitalization of $70.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.06. Duke Energy has a 1-year low of $84.28 and a 1-year high of $97.37.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Duke Energy will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

