Morgan Stanley Lowers Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Price Target to $33.00

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 10.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Xerox to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine cut Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Xerox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Xerox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

XRX opened at $36.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.80. Xerox has a 1 year low of $25.59 and a 1 year high of $39.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.54.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.22. Xerox had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xerox will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XRX. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Xerox during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Xerox by 611.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the period. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xerox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xerox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in shares of Xerox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

