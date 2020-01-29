Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Factory Mutual Insurance Co.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lowered its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 40.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 682,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 467,000 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $34,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 189.0% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $1,276,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 254,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,492,332.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul C. Wirth sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $1,227,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,205,729.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,105 shares of company stock valued at $5,013,869 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MS. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.42.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.32. 1,728,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,362,658. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $38.76 and a fifty-two week high of $57.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.37.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.70%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

