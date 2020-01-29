Morgan Stanley Raises 3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target to $175.00

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its target price lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MMM. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.92.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $165.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.89. 3M has a one year low of $150.58 and a one year high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 3M news, SVP Eric D. Hammes sold 1,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total value of $233,669.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.20, for a total value of $585,660.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,216 shares of company stock worth $2,233,940. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 228,137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,248,000 after acquiring an additional 9,485 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $879,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 22,450 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,368 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

