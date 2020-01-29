Morgan Stanley Raises Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Price Target to $124.00

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $124.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $116.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 price target (up previously from $121.00) on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $109.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entergy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.18.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $129.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.73 and its 200 day moving average is $115.51. Entergy has a 1 year low of $86.20 and a 1 year high of $131.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $36.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 11.13%. Entergy’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Entergy will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Entergy by 957.1% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Entergy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Entergy by 170.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

