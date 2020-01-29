Morgan Stanley Raises Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target to $250.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $242.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Piper Sandler lowered Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Stryker from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.89.

SYK stock opened at $214.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.18. Stryker has a 1 year low of $160.79 and a 1 year high of $223.45. The firm has a market cap of $80.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.44.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.03. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 23.55%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stryker will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 19,286 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.71, for a total value of $4,160,183.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $962,502.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYK. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,522,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Stryker by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,462,431 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,918,870,000 after acquiring an additional 229,189 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Stryker by 490.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 265,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $57,514,000 after acquiring an additional 220,900 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Stryker by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 643,933 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $139,283,000 after acquiring an additional 209,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Stryker by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,346,967 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $291,349,000 after acquiring an additional 180,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

