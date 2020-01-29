Morneau Shepell Inc (TSE:MSI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Morneau Shepell Inc (TSE:MSI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of TSE MSI traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$35.04. The company had a trading volume of 139,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.15, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$34.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$32.47. Morneau Shepell has a 12 month low of C$26.09 and a 12 month high of C$35.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 116.80.

Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$223.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$214.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Morneau Shepell will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Morneau Shepell Company Profile

Morneau Shepell Inc operates as a human resources consulting and technology company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

