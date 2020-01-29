Morpheus Labs (MITX) One Day Volume Hits $104,494.00

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded up 11.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Morpheus Labs has a market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $104,494.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Morpheus Labs token can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Liquid, HitBTC and FCoin. Over the last seven days, Morpheus Labs has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $289.82 or 0.03121788 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010777 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00192314 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000655 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00029541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00118944 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Morpheus Labs

Morpheus Labs launched on February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 746,999,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,379,945 tokens. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Morpheus Labs is token.morpheuslabs.io.

Morpheus Labs Token Trading

Morpheus Labs can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, IDEX, FCoin and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Morpheus Labs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Morpheus Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

