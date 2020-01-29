Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Shares Sold by Parthenon LLC

Parthenon LLC lowered its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,852 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 23,039 shares during the quarter. Parthenon LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Motorcar Parts of America worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 2,191.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,242 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,083 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000.

In related news, SVP Richard K. Mochulsky sold 2,000 shares of Motorcar Parts of America stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total transaction of $41,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,717.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Duane Franklin Miller sold 3,000 shares of Motorcar Parts of America stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $58,740.00. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Motorcar Parts of America from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPAA traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.04. 39,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $422.02 million, a PE ratio of -65.75 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.48. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.41 and a twelve month high of $24.60.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $151.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.98 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 10.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy duty trucks, and industrial and agricultural application parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers, brake power boosters, and diagnostic equipment.

