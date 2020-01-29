MSG Networks (MSGN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect MSG Networks to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $160.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.64 million. MSG Networks had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 33.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect MSG Networks to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MSGN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.44. 73,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,437. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.71. MSG Networks has a fifty-two week low of $13.73 and a fifty-two week high of $24.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.64 and its 200 day moving average is $16.99.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSGN. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSG Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut MSG Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.81.

About MSG Networks

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

