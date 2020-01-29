Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) Price Up 0.4% Over Last Week

Multi-collateral DAI (CURRENCY:DAI) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Multi-collateral DAI token can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00010715 BTC on major exchanges. Multi-collateral DAI has a market cap of $104.16 million and $15.80 million worth of Multi-collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Multi-collateral DAI has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00036359 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $510.73 or 0.05504213 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00025282 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00128248 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00017149 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002734 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00033572 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002853 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI Token Profile

Multi-collateral DAI is a token. Its genesis date was November 18th, 2019. Multi-collateral DAI’s total supply is 106,049,284 tokens and its circulating supply is 104,759,987 tokens. Multi-collateral DAI’s official website is www.makerdao.com. Multi-collateral DAI’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO.

Buying and Selling Multi-collateral DAI

Multi-collateral DAI can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multi-collateral DAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multi-collateral DAI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Multi-collateral DAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

