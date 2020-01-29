MyBit (MYB) Market Cap Hits $86,489.00

MyBit (CURRENCY:MYB) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 29th. One MyBit token can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, LATOKEN, IDEX and HitBTC. During the last week, MyBit has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. MyBit has a total market cap of $86,489.00 and $530.00 worth of MyBit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $290.15 or 0.03100414 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010708 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00192472 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00029713 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00120834 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About MyBit

MyBit launched on July 24th, 2017. MyBit’s total supply is 179,996,750 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,906,948 tokens. MyBit’s official Twitter account is @MyBit_DApp. The official website for MyBit is mybit.io. The Reddit community for MyBit is /r/MyBitToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MyBit Token Trading

MyBit can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, LATOKEN, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyBit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyBit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MyBit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

