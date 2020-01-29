Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.92.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Mylan in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Mylan from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Svb Leerink cut shares of Mylan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mylan in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Mylan stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.09. 2,922,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,737,863. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.40. Mylan has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $32.23. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 245.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Mylan had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mylan will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Mylan by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 522,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,796,000 after buying an additional 75,655 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Mylan by 129.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 946,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,028,000 after acquiring an additional 534,526 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mylan by 824.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,681,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,579 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Mylan by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Mylan by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 977,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,609,000 after purchasing an additional 92,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

