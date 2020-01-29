Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.78.

MYOK has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Myokardia in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Maxim Group reissued an “average” rating on shares of Myokardia in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Myokardia in a research report on Monday.

In related news, CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $325,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,907,977.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jake Bauer sold 21,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total transaction of $1,383,689.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,462,742.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,929 shares of company stock valued at $6,197,464. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYOK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myokardia during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Myokardia in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Myokardia in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Myokardia by 440.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Myokardia by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period.

MYOK stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,278. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 2.07. Myokardia has a 12 month low of $39.01 and a 12 month high of $78.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.69.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.57. On average, analysts predict that Myokardia will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Myokardia

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

