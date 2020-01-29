Namecoin Trading Up 10.2% Over Last 7 Days (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One Namecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00006170 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade By Trade, Bitsane, Cryptopia and Tux Exchange. Namecoin has a market cap of $8.51 million and approximately $6,033.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Namecoin has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Namecoin Profile

NMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

Namecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bittylicious, Livecoin, SouthXchange, Tux Exchange, Trade By Trade, Poloniex, Bitsane, Altcoin Trader, WEX, BX Thailand, Bleutrade, C-Patex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

