Nano (NANO) Trading 4.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 29th. During the last seven days, Nano has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. Nano has a market cap of $95.50 million and $5.30 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.72 or 0.00007664 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, Bitinka, Kucoin and CoinFalcon.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,341.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.22 or 0.01873805 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.08 or 0.04107365 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.89 or 0.00640427 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00131634 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.16 or 0.00750292 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009686 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00027814 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.10 or 0.00696206 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Nano (NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/raiblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @raiblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nano is forum.raiblocks.net. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en.

Nano can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Binance, Bit-Z, CoinEx, Bitinka, HitBTC, OKEx, Koinex, RightBTC, Gate.io, Coindeal, Nanex, CoinFalcon and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

