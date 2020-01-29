NaPoleonX One Day Trading Volume Tops $1,736.00 (NPX)

NaPoleonX (CURRENCY:NPX) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 29th. One NaPoleonX token can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001520 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and IDEX. NaPoleonX has a market cap of $3.45 million and approximately $1,736.00 worth of NaPoleonX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NaPoleonX has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.54 or 0.03139038 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010708 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00191665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00029758 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00119006 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

NaPoleonX Token Profile

NaPoleonX launched on September 29th, 2017. NaPoleonX’s total supply is 29,800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,320,139 tokens. The official website for NaPoleonX is napoleonx.ai. NaPoleonX’s official Twitter account is @NapoleonXai. The Reddit community for NaPoleonX is /r/NapoleonX. The official message board for NaPoleonX is medium.com/@napoleonx.ai.

Buying and Selling NaPoleonX

NaPoleonX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NaPoleonX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NaPoleonX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NaPoleonX using one of the exchanges listed above.

