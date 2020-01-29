Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $111.27 on Wednesday. Nasdaq has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $111.59. The company has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.47 and its 200-day moving average is $102.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95.

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Nasdaq from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.22.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

