Nash Exchange (NEX) Price Reaches $0.87 on Top Exchanges

Nash Exchange (CURRENCY:NEX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. Nash Exchange has a market cap of $20.49 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of Nash Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nash Exchange has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. One Nash Exchange token can now be bought for about $0.87 or 0.00009356 BTC on major exchanges including Switcheo Network, Aphelion and TOKOK.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nash Exchange alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $293.54 or 0.03139038 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010708 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00191665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00029758 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00119006 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Nash Exchange

Nash Exchange’s launch date was October 25th, 2017. Nash Exchange’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,442,586 tokens. Nash Exchange’s official message board is medium.com/nashsocial. The Reddit community for Nash Exchange is /r/Nash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nash Exchange’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nash Exchange’s official website is nash.io.

Buying and Selling Nash Exchange

Nash Exchange can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOKOK, Aphelion and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nash Exchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nash Exchange should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nash Exchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nash Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nash Exchange and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.