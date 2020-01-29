National Bank Financial Increases Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Price Target to C$30.00

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MFC. TD Securities lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of TSE MFC traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$26.60. 1,227,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,432,390. The company has a market cap of $51.45 billion and a PE ratio of 10.91. Manulife Financial has a twelve month low of C$20.59 and a twelve month high of C$27.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$26.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$24.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a current ratio of 136.24 and a quick ratio of 60.15.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$22.63 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial will post 3.1694008 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brian Collins sold 1,962 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.19, for a total value of C$51,386.94. Also, Senior Officer Stephani Kingsmill sold 20,000 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.05, for a total value of C$521,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$590,293. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,218 shares of company stock valued at $945,767.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

