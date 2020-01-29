National Bank Financial Increases Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target to C$45.00

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Laurentian lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$37.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. AltaCorp Capital lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$41.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$40.85.

Stantec stock traded up C$1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$40.05. 652,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,589. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of C$26.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$37.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$32.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.83.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$952.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$922.15 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Stantec will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stantec news, Director Robert Gomes sold 75,000 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.50, for a total transaction of C$2,737,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 155,752 shares in the company, valued at C$5,684,948.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

