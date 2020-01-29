National Bank Financial Lowers Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Price Target to C$24.00

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.45% from the stock’s current price.

IPL has been the topic of several other research reports. AltaCorp Capital dropped their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$26.50 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$24.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Inter Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$24.70.

Get Inter Pipeline alerts:

Shares of TSE:IPL traded up C$0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$22.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,565. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion and a PE ratio of 15.44. Inter Pipeline has a twelve month low of C$19.73 and a twelve month high of C$25.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$22.45 and a 200 day moving average of C$22.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.67.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$590.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$588.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Inter Pipeline will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.