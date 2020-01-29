National Bank Financial Raises Fortis (TSE:FTS) Price Target to C$60.00

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$54.00 to C$60.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FTS. Raymond James set a C$55.00 price objective on Fortis and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Fortis from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Fortis from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Fortis from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Fortis from C$54.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Fortis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$56.91.

FTS traded up C$0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$58.16. 425,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,280,549. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.02. Fortis has a 1-year low of C$46.11 and a 1-year high of C$58.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$55.00 and its 200-day moving average price is C$54.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.57.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.65 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.10 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortis will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

