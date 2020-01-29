National Bank Financial Reiterates “Outperfrom Under Weight” Rating for CGI Group (TSE:GIB)

CGI Group (TSE:GIB)‘s stock had its “outperfrom under weight” rating restated by National Bank Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Desjardins raised CGI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

CGI Group (TSE:GIB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$1.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$1.21. The company had revenue of C$2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.99 billion.

