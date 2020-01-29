National Bank Financial Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for European Commercial REIT (CVE:ERE)

European Commercial REIT (CVE:ERE) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for European Commercial REIT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 26th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now expects that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.21. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for European Commercial REIT’s FY2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

European Commercial REIT (CVE:ERE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.22). The business had revenue of C$17.68 million during the quarter.

