National Bank Financial Upgrades Altagas (TSE:ALA) to Outperform

Altagas (TSE:ALA) was upgraded by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$25.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$22.00. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.87% from the company’s current price.

ALA has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC raised their price objective on Altagas from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Altagas from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Altagas in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Altagas in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$21.90.

Shares of ALA traded up C$0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$21.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 687,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,959. Altagas has a 1-year low of C$13.25 and a 1-year high of C$21.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$19.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.83.

Altagas (TSE:ALA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$888.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$998.54 million. Research analysts anticipate that Altagas will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Allan Leslie Edgeworth purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$19.93 per share, with a total value of C$79,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$735,337.28.

Altagas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and 2 regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

