NativeCoin (N8V) Price Reaches $0.18 on Exchanges

NativeCoin (CURRENCY:N8V) traded up 17.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. NativeCoin has a market capitalization of $3.96 million and $182,115.00 worth of NativeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NativeCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00001880 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NativeCoin has traded 22.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.62 or 0.03086184 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010763 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00192233 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00029891 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00120682 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

NativeCoin Coin Profile

NativeCoin’s total supply is 22,618,792 coins. The Reddit community for NativeCoin is /r/wsxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NativeCoin is www.n8vcoin.io. NativeCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NativeCoin

NativeCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NativeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NativeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NativeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

