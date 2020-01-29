Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) Short Interest Update

Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,000 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the December 31st total of 103,900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 99,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

NVGS stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.46. 74,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,334. Navigator has a one year low of $9.08 and a one year high of $13.99. The stock has a market cap of $705.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.94 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. Navigator had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $62.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.13 million. As a group, analysts predict that Navigator will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Navigator by 164.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 190,500 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC increased its position in Navigator by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 297,197 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 63,791 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in Navigator by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 160,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Navigator by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,443 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC increased its position in Navigator by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 103,150 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. 66.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NVGS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Navigator from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.80.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 38 vessels.

