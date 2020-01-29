Neblio Price Up 3.9% Over Last Week (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Over the last week, Neblio has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar. Neblio has a total market cap of $7.65 million and $139,092.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neblio coin can now be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00005378 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, HitBTC, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Neblio Profile

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. It launched on August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 15,977,920 coins and its circulating supply is 15,359,057 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Neblio Coin Trading

Neblio can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, HitBTC and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

