Nebulas (NAS) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $7.92 Million

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 29th. During the last week, Nebulas has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. Nebulas has a market capitalization of $23.11 million and $7.92 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nebulas coin can currently be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00004790 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, LBank, Binance and Gate.io.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00036511 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $520.24 or 0.05603664 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00025266 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00128113 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00017126 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002736 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00033508 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Nebulas Profile

Nebulas is a coin. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 71,238,081 coins and its circulating supply is 51,952,589 coins. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio. Nebulas’ official website is nebulas.io.

Buying and Selling Nebulas

Nebulas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Allcoin, Binance, LBank, Neraex, Gate.io, Huobi and BCEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebulas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nebulas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

