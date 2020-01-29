Nectar Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.71 Million (NEC)

Nectar (CURRENCY:NEC) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Nectar has a total market capitalization of $5.71 million and approximately $25,153.00 worth of Nectar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nectar coin can currently be purchased for $0.0693 or 0.00000748 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $50.98, $51.55, $13.77 and $33.94. In the last seven days, Nectar has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00046497 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00068877 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,348.86 or 1.00819957 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00037882 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001420 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000257 BTC.

About Nectar

Nectar is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2013. Nectar’s total supply is 1,007,949,847 coins and its circulating supply is 82,353,022 coins. The Reddit community for Nectar is /r/ethfinex. Nectar’s official website is www.ethfinex.com. Nectar’s official Twitter account is @ethfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nectar is blog.ethfinex.com/introducing-the-nectar-token-58ba40e5419a.

Buying and Selling Nectar

Nectar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.50, $51.55, $33.94, $5.60, $24.43, $32.15, $18.94, $50.98, $10.39, $24.68, $20.33 and $13.77. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nectar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nectar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nectar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

