Negative Media Coverage Somewhat Likely to Impact ZOZO (OTCMKTS:SASOF) Stock Price

News articles about ZOZO (OTCMKTS:SASOF) have been trending negative on Wednesday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. ZOZO earned a daily sentiment score of -2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the company an news buzz score of 6 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

SASOF stock opened at $18.92 on Wednesday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ZOZO to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

About ZOZO

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, Gabon, and Australia.

