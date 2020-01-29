Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Short Interest Update

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 241,200 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the December 31st total of 211,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Nelnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

NYSE:NNI opened at $58.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 64.22, a quick ratio of 64.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.75 and its 200-day moving average is $62.38. Nelnet has a 1-year low of $51.19 and a 1-year high of $69.97.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.12). Nelnet had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $285.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS.

In other Nelnet news, insider William J. Munn sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $92,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the third quarter worth $82,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Nelnet by 191.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,131 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nelnet by 126.9% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 3,745 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc provides education related products and services, and loan asset management services worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

