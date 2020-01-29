NEM Tops One Day Trading Volume of $27.54 Million (XEM)

NEM (CURRENCY:XEM) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 29th. NEM has a market cap of $364.05 million and approximately $27.54 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NEM has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NEM coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0405 or 0.00000436 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptomate, Kuna, YoBit and LiteBit.eu.

About NEM

NEM (XEM) is a proof-of-importance (PoI) coin that uses the ProofofImportance hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 31st, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. NEM’s official message board is forum.nem.io. NEM’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NEM is nem.io.

Buying and Selling NEM

NEM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Crex24, Kuna, Poloniex, OpenLedger DEX, YoBit, Bithumb, Iquant, Coinbe, B2BX, BTC-Alpha, Cryptopia, Zaif, Liquid, Bitbns, Coinsuper, Cryptomate, Huobi, CoinTiger, Kryptono, Livecoin, Indodax, Upbit, Koineks, OKEx, BTC Trade UA, COSS, Bittrex, Binance, Exrates and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

